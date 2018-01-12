Officials investigating after soap foam builds up along Pennsylvania creek

(WHDH) — Foam, which environmental officials have determined is soap, has investigators puzzled as it piles up along a creek in Pennsylvania.

Officials say the foam likely comes from a local consumer products plant, but an investigation is ongoing at this time.

People living in the community say those responsible need to be held accountable for any potential environmental damage.

