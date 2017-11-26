DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Dartmouth are investigating a deadly single-car crash.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Barney’s Joy Road, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

Police say the driver, Jay Patel, 22, of New Paltz, New York, and the passenger, Edward Bowles, 31, of Millis, were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. Bowles was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The crash is being investigated by Dartmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police.

