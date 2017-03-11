DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – A 22-year-old was found dead overnight in Durham, New Hampshire. Officials are calling the death suspicious.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m., Saturday morning. They found his body when they arrived.

Investigators said they are looking into whether it involved self-defense.

Police say they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

