Officials investigating fire at Rockland vacant building

ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - The State Fire Marshall was called in after a vacant building went up in flames early on Tuesday

This happening on Reid Street in Rockland.

Firefighters got to the scene at around 1 a.m Tuesday morning.

Luckily no one was injured but power did have to be cut to the neighborhood.

Two homes, one on either side of the building, have been evacuated.

Due to the heavy volume of the fire, a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause.

Stay with 7News as we get more details on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)