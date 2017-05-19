HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in Hopkinton, New Hampshire are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a State Trooper spotted a stolen vehicle from Vermont on Interstate 89.

The driver eventually stopped, and was shot after a confrontation with police officers.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The shooting is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)