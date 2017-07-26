Officials investigating suspicious death after fire in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a body was found at a home in Worcester.

Crime scene tape surrounded a home on Halmstead Street, where police and investigators were investigating what they called a suspicious death.

The body was discovered after a fire at the home.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more details as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)