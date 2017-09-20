Officials investigating suspicious death in Billerica

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office has confirmed the investigation of a suspicious death in Billerica on Wednesday.

According to officials, the body of an adult man was found Wednesday morning at around 5:30 a.m. near Concord Road in Billerica.

There is no additional information on the victim at this time.

Concord Road was closed for a period of time Wednesday morning as Billerica Police and Middlesex DA officials investigated the incident. The road has since reopened.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

