MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in Manchester that they and the attorney general have ruled “suspicious.”

Officers responded to 551 Howe St. around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an unconscious toddler.

Officials said the boy was found at the home and taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors reported a large police and fire presence at the home earlier in the day.

“I was completely flabbergasted,” local resident Corey Sawyer said. “I never expected to see anything like that on this street.”

An autopsy is expected Tuesday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The child’s name has not been released.

