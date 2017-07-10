Officials investigating email threat at Wareham High School

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating after a threat was made against Wareham High School.

Wareham Police confirmed to 7News that the high school received a threat.

According to state police, troopers from the Bourne barracks, as well as a bomb squad and an air wing, have been activated.

In a statement, the Wareham Superintendent’s office said an email was sent to an administrator “which treatened the safety of students.”

According to the office, the buildings were placed in lockdown as police search the buildings.

No other information about the threat has been released.

