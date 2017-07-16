MILFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Milford Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s office are investigating an unattended death in Milford.

Clean up crews emerged from an apartment on Bow Street on Sunday.

The building was blocked off by a wide perimeter of police tape for the majority of the day.

Neighbors say they were completely left in the dark.

“I didn’t hear anything, not anything; it’s craziness,” said one neighbor.

The DA’s office has only released one statement on the incident:

“Milford Police and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are investigating an unattended death in Milford. No further information will be released at this time.”

None of the neighbors that 7News spoke with knew the tenants well, but one neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she’s seen large amounts of people here in the last 10 years.

Investigators have still not released the person’s name or the cause of death.

