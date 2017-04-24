Officials: Lawnmower sets man ablaze, sparks house fire in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A man was killed Monday when a riding lawnmower caught fire, ignited his clothes and spread to the single-family home.

Crews responded around 9 a.m. to a two-alarm fire at 4 Beaver Village Way and found an 86-year-old dead on the property, authorities said.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said a lawnmower fire sparked the massive blaze. He said the fire, which broke out below the home’s deck, set the man and home ablaze.

Video shot by fire chief George Rogers showed flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Police said they received several 911 calls alerting them to the fire. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

As crews worked to extinguish the blaze, the roof collapsed as a result of the raging flames. Video from Sky7 showed several solar panels that had caved in.

The incident is under investigation. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

