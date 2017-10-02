LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman believed to be the roommate of the suspect who conducted the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Twenty people are dead and over a 100 wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on an outdoor country music festival.
A Nevada sheriff said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.
The person of interest is Marilou Danley.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.
