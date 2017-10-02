LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman believed to be the roommate of the suspect who conducted the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Twenty people are dead and over a 100 wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on an outdoor country music festival.

A Nevada sheriff said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

The person of interest is Marilou Danley.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

