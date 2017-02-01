Officials looking for missing autistic teen in Melrose

Police and local officials are searching for an autistic teen who has been missing since early Wednesday morning in Melrose.

Officials say the 16-year-old, Francis Nolan, has an autism spectrum disorder. He is known by “Frankie” but is nonverbal and may become startled if approached.

Nolan is approximately 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on the Melrose-Malden line wearing a puffy blue winter hooded coat and blue pants with gray stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Melrose Police at 781-665-1212.