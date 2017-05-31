Officials looking to avoid proposed laptop ban

U.S. security officials could be looking into possible alternatives to a proposed laptop ban.

An airline source said those options could include additional random and secondary screenings.

Any device larger than a cell phone is banned in the cabin on flights from ten airports in Africa and the Middle East.

U.S. officials are considering expanding that to all international flights to and from the U.S.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)