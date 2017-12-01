DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire on Gaston Street in Dorchester Friday morning.

Two fire trucks could be seen with ladders extended to the roof of a building where smoke appeared to be coming out of.

Officials said one man was transported to the hospital after jumping from a second-story window.

No one else was home at the time, officials added.

Two adults and three children have been displaced from their home following the fire.

