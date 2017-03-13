Officials: Man trying to save mom shoots intruder in chest

SIDNEY, Maine (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island man forced his way into an 84-year-old Maine woman’s home before being shot in the chest during an altercation with her son.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dreaquan Foster, of Providence, barged into Audrey Hewett’s home in Sidney, Maine, on Sunday night after she refused to let him use her phone and instead told him to use a neighbor’s phone.

Authorities say she called her son who lives next door. Police say the son, Eric Hewett, and Foster got into a scuffle, with Hewett getting hit in the head with a blunt object. They say he then shot Foster.

Foster’s condition wasn’t immediately available, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer. Eric Hewett is expected to fully recover. His mother wasn’t hurt.

