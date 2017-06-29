Officials: Military response possible to North Korea’s missile testing

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - National security advisers have provided President Trump with military options to deal with North Korea.

Military officials said there could be a military response if North Korea conducts another missile test.

The White House also says they fear that North Korea’s missile program is advancing quicker than they previously estimated and that the issue is at the top of President Trump’s mind.

“The threat is much more immediate now,” said General HR McMaster. “And so, it’s clear that we can’t repeat the same approach, failed approach, of the past.”

White House officials say they are continuing to work with China to reach a diplomatic solution with North Korea.

