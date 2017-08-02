SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A man police say bludgeoned his girlfriend to death nearly three years ago has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

John Devine was charged with murder in the December 2014 death of 51-year-old Tanya Nichols in Marblehead. The Salem News reports that a Superior Court judge says he was sent a new request Tuesday to commit the 31-year-old Devine to another year in Bridgewater State Hospital.

Devine was committed for six months in February after a psychologist concluded he was not fit for trial.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Devine was not in court Tuesday.

The case has also been delayed by Devine refusing to cooperate with psychologists. Devine’s attorney asked for a status hearing, which will be held in October.

