Officials name man found stabbed to death in Milford apartment

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Officials have publicly identified the man who was stabbed to death in a Massachusetts apartment last weekend.

The Worcester district attorney says the body of Geraldo Carlos Do Amaral was found in a Milford apartment early Sunday.

Investigators allege he was stabbed with a kitchen knife by 44-year-old Jusselo Dias Dos Reis, who is currently being held in New Jersey after being arrested in Newark. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Dos Reis, a Brazilian native in the U.S. illegally, was set to appear in court Wednesday but no Portuguese interpreter could be found. Prosecutors say it’s not clear when he will be extradited to Massachusetts.

