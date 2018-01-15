Officials: O’Hare travelers may have been exposed to measles

(WHDH) — Travelers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport may have been exposed to the measles.

Health officials say a passenger arriving on an international flight last Wednesday had a contagious case of measles.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention contacted those who sat next to the passenger on the flight.

Officials say anybody who was in the airport last Wednesday between 6:30 a.m. and one 1 p.m. local time may have been exposed.

Officials stress that the risk of infection is low, especially for those vaccinated against measles. There is no risk for travelers who were not at O’Hare that day.

Officials say measles symptoms could come on as late as Jan. 31 for anyone infected.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

