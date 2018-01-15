Officials: Oil company delivers to wrong house, causes fuel spill in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — People had to evacuate a house in Brighton Monday night after an oil spill caused by a delivery to the wrong home.

The spill happened at a house on Langley Road. Fire officials said the oil company delivered to the wrong house and pumped oil into the house, which uses gas heat. About 20 gallons was spilled onto the floor before the worker realized something was wrong.

Residents in the house called 911 to complain about the overpowering smell of oil. Firefighters aired the house out and tested the air, determining that it was safe for the residents to return.

The oil company will return to do a more thorough cleaning on Tuesday.

