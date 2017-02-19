Officials on scene of death investigation in Peabody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Officials are currently on the scene of a death investigation in Peabody.

The investigation is centered on a crime scene on 19 Farm Road.

Officials say a body was found in the basement and there is a belief that more bodies could be in the home.

Officials have not provided additional details.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more details as they become available.

 

 

