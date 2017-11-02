NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials said a parked pickup truck rolled off the driveway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a pool in Newburyport.

Crews responded to the scene on Low Street and found that the truck had crashed through the inground pool cover.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Officials are looking to see if the truck malfunctioned.

