Officials: Person infected with measles virus visited Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Health officials in New Hampshire are warning the public after a person infected with the measles virus recently visited Hampton Beach.

The individual traveled to the popular beach while considered infectious on July 9 and spent time on the beach, as well as at several locations on Ocean Boulevard, according to officials.

Officials said the individual spent almost all their time in the open air, which likely minimizes the risk of further transmission. Officials are still encouraging people who were at Hampton Beach on the afternoon of July 9 to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of measles infection usually begin with high fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis several days prior to development of a body rash.

