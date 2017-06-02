Officials post shocking photo of fatal doses of opioids

The US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts posted a photo to Twitter on Friday demonstrating how a very small amount of drugs can have fatal consequences.

The posts showed two-inch vials of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil with tiny amounts of drugs. According to the US Attorney’s office, the amounts in each vial were considered lethal doses.

The photos were courtesy of the New Hampshire State Police.

The heroin vial showed just over a dusting of powder, while the fentanyl vial showed roughly two dozen white specks.

Carfentanil, meanwhile, showed just a few tiny specks of white powder as a fatal dose.

Officials posted the photo with additional information about the harmful effects of the drug.

You can see the US Attorney’s photos below.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)