BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials are making sure they are prepared for the freezing temperatures.

MBTA surveillance video shows empty trains being stored in tunnels, as the T gears up for what is expected to be a long and bitter cold snap. Thirty trains are being stored in that manner to keep them out of the cold.

Another 40 trains will stay in maintenance facilities. The trains will be tested all night, along with the switches, heaters and doors.

“Trains that are stored in the yards are either moved back and forth in the yards, or run along the right of way as well,” MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville said.

There were delays on the Red Line Wednesday morning after the arctic cold caused valves to freeze.

The deputy general manager said his biggest concern is broken rails during freezing temperatures. He said crews will be at the ready all night long to respond to those problems.

“Both Keloids and the MBTA have teams that are assigned, essentially, to geographical areas to respond to these issues quickly and make repairs,” Gonneville said.

