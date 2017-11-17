Officials: Puppies from Puerto Rico may have spread infection at New Hampshire restaurant

HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) — Health officials in New Hampshire say puppies potentially infected with leptospirosis that were imported to Vermont and New Hampshire from Puerto Rico may have spread the infection at a pizzeria in Hanover earlier this month.

On Nov. 12, several puppies from a group of ten visited the outdoor patio at Ramunto’s Brick and Brew Pizzeria on South Street and interacted with many patrons, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say five of the puppies have become sick since arriving and that one tested positive for leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that can be transmitted from animals to humans and other pets.

“Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted from animals to people usually through direct contact with an infected animal’s urine, or contact with environments that have been contaminated by animal urine,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Individuals or pets who may have come into contact with these puppies should speak to their healthcare providers and veterinarians about whether antibiotics may be needed to prevent leptospirosis infection.”

Patrons at Ramunto’s who did not interact with the puppies are not at risk for infection. Officials say all households that received one of the 10 puppies have been contacted.

Leptospirosis occurs worldwide, and although it is rare in the United States, infections are known to increase after flooding and natural disasters like hurricanes when humans and animals come into contact with water and soil that has been contaminated with the urine of infected animals. The bacteria enter a person’s body through the skin or mucous membranes,

Early symptoms of leptospirosis typically include fever, flu-like symptoms, and gastrointestinal illness.

Officials are investigating if there were additional animal and human exposures.

