Officials put out fire at apartment building in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Officials put out a fire at an apartment building in Brookline.

Brookline Police and Fire crews responded to the fire on Aspinwall Avenue.

Crews initially though the fire may have been related to a drug lab, but confirmed that was untrue once they arrived on scene.

Police said one elderly resident was taken to the hospital, and two cats that were rescued were taken to an animal hospital.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation, 7News will bring updates.

to local hospital to be checked out. Two cats rescued taken to animal hospital. @FallonAmb @BrooklineFD " knocked down" — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) October 14, 2017

Officers on scene of Aspinwall Ave, fire confirmed it was not a drug lab as may have been heard over scanners. One elderly resident taken — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) October 14, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)