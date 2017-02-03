Officials raid Woburn business, seize counterfeit NFL apparel

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Local and federal officials raided the headquarters of a popular merchandising company and confiscated items that were deemed in violation of copyright restrictions.

Worburn and Topsfield Police officers were joined by the Department of Homeland Security as well as representatives from the National Football League in the raid.

Local officials received word in December that a kiosk at the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree was selling counterfeit items that said “Do Your Job.” That phrase, made popular by Patriots coach Bill Belichick, is trademarked by the New England Patriots.

After a two-month investigation, police obtained a search warrant at Chowdaheadz, an online retailer with headquarters in Woburn.

A search by officials turned up counterfeit NFL merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items. Business records and other items were also seized.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

