Officials recover body from Charles River

Officials say they have recovered a body from the Charles River and are working to identify the victim.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a witness saw the body just after 9 a.m. and notified police. The body was recovered several minutes later.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to state police barracks for investigation.

Officials say they have made a preliminary identification but have not confirmed the information. Police say they will not identify the victim at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance by State Police.

