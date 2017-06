Officials in Texas say they have seized almost two-tons of marijuana that were shipped to the U.S. disguised as lettuce.

Investigators say the marijuana was packaged like lettuce bundles inside of a truck that was hauling fake produce over the border.

Officials say they uncovered the marijuana with the help of drug-sniffing dogs.

