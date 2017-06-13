Officials release cause of massive Lawrence fire

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - New details have been released about the fire that ripped through a neighborhood in Lawrence on Sunday.

Officials say the fire was caused by smoking materials found outside.

The fire spread to several buildings, destroying three homes.

One person and three firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say a total of eight buildings were damaged by the fire.

