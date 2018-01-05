SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Snow wasn’t the only threat along the coastline in Massachusetts. Thursday’s nor’easter brought strong winds and coastal flooding.

High tide rolled into the Scituate area around 11:30 a.m., leaving the roads in the area impassable.

In Scituate, homeowners boarded up windows in preparation for the blizzard. Crews added boulders to strengthen the seawall and to protect homes.

While Scituate is no stranger to storms, officials were concerned about the ice chunks left over from the freezing temperatures.

“It’s going to become projectiles during the high tide. The last time we dealt with ice would be back in ’78, so it is different from most storms. We have a lot of ice out there,” said Fire Chief John Murphy.

Scituate Police and Fire responded to numerous calls about people being trapped in cars and homes.

In addition, the Scituate Harbor Master, Stephen Moan, had to be rescued after falling in water.

Stephen Hill had called the Harbor Master’s office to report several lines securing the boat to the dock had let go.

Moan showed up alone to secure the boat, but the wind caught the bow and tugged him into the water.

Hill immediately ran out from the Mill Wharf Restaurant, where he’s general manager, to help him.

Moan was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be okay.

Flooding remained a large concern for Plymouth residents. Parts of the town, like Brewester Gardens, were heavily flooded.

Up on the North Shore, on Plum Island, the storm caused the causeway to close for several hours. Officials announced its closure just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and reopened around 5 p.m.

The Newburyport fire chief was in the area, and said officials are monitoring some eroded dunes near the point as the high tide approached.

Plows are expected to be sent out after the high tides recedes, according to officials, to clear everything off before it freezes.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to homes at this time, however, crews have begun to rescue residents from their homes.

Some residents on Plum Island reported 1-2 feet of water.

