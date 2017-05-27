BROCKTON (WHDH) - Two different cars crashed into two different homes in Brockton on Saturday.

The first crash happened on Tribu Street early Saturday morning. Both the car and the home were badly damaged.

Two hours later, another car crashed on Montelo Street. That car drove through the fence and slammed into the home.

No serious injuries were reported in either crash.

