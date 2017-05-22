Shots fired at police in armed standoff in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - There is heavy police presence in Chelsea as officials respond to a barricaded suspect on Warren Avenue.

State Police say officials have the home surrounded, and the street has been evacuated.

The back of the house is on fire, according to State Police. Chelsea Firefighters have begun to extinguish the fire from a safe distance.

Cheslea Chief of Police Brian Kyes said all residents were evacuated from homes on Warren Avenue.

Chief Kyes tweeted that a woman and her 10-year-old daughter, who reside in the home, are safe.

This is a developing situation; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

MSP assisting Chelsea PD along with Boston and numerous PD's. Barricaded suspect on Warren St Police have home surrounded. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2017

Chelsea update: Street has been evacuated, back of house is on fire, negotiators attempting to establishing communications — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2017

Fire suppression by @ChelseaFire_MA beginning. External aerial operation. pic.twitter.com/nSRqQsOvBB — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2017

.@ChelseaFire_MA ladder companies pouring watet on burning suspect residence from distance pic.twitter.com/XhGohm40NQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 23, 2017

Home is fully involved with fire. A woman who resides there and her young 10 year old daughter are SAFE and at not in the home. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) May 23, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)