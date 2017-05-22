Shots fired at police in armed standoff in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - There is heavy police presence in Chelsea as officials respond to a barricaded suspect on Warren Avenue.
State Police say officials have the home surrounded, and the street has been evacuated.
The back of the house is on fire, according to State Police. Chelsea Firefighters have begun to extinguish the fire from a safe distance.
Cheslea Chief of Police Brian Kyes said all residents were evacuated from homes on Warren Avenue.
Chief Kyes tweeted that a woman and her 10-year-old daughter, who reside in the home, are safe.
