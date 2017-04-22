ASHBY, MA (WHDH) – Officials responded to a crash in Ashby on Saturday.

A car drove through a stop sign on Turnpike Road, according to officials.

One car flipped onto the roof and the other was badly damaged.

The Ashby Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to rescue one of the passengers. Officials say that passenger is in critical condition.

Three other people are also in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

