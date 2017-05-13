BROCKTON (WHDH) - Officials responded to a fatal crash in Brockton.

A driver slammed his car into a pole on West Chestnut Street around 9 a.m., Saturday.

Brockton Police say the young man driving was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to work on the investigation. The car was towed away, as investigators attempt to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

