Officials responding to death investigation, hazmat incident at Harvard Dental School

Emergency crews are on the scene of a death investigation following a reported hazmat incident at Harvard Dental School.

Firefighters in special protective suits responded to the school at 190 Longwood Ave in Boston just before 11 a.m.

According to 7’s Steve Cooper, the incident is a “Level 3” hazmat incident.

Employees who were evacuated were in the middle of performing dental surgery when the incident occurred.

There is no immediate word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details as they become available.

