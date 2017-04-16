Officials, runners prepare for Boston Marathon on Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Security is stepped up in Boston ahead of one of the biggest events of the year—the Boston Marathon.

The Boston Marathon is just hours away and the city is focusing on keeping runners and spectators safe.

Police will be using trucks to secure the marathon route and drones to keep an eye on the crowd from the sky.

The Boston Athletic Association released a list of banned items for official participants:

Backpacks, any similar item carried over the shoulder, or handbags of any size

Glass containers

Any container capable of carrying more than one liter of liquid

The use of selfie sticks or similar items is prohibited while running the Boston Marathon

Strollers, including baby strollers

Suitcases & rolling bags

Personal hydration system products (such as CamelBak®, Thor®, etc)

Weight vests or any sort of vest with pockets (Note: lightweight running vests are allowable)

Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body

Props (including sporting equipment, military and fire/gear and signs or flags larger than 11 inches x 17 inches)

Any item larger than 5 inches x 15 inches x 5 inches

Folding chairs

Runners from around the world have been gearing up for the big race.

Mayor Marty Walsh handed out some pasta, which was a prime choice, at City Hall Plaza on Sunday. Runners from around the world enjoyed a pre-race meal.

Davio’s hosted a special dinner for Team 415 Strong, which is made up of marathon bombing survivors, and Team Semper Fi, which is made up of wounded warriors. Many of them will be running in the race.

