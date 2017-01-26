Officials: Same man killed woman missing for decades, victims found in metal drums

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) – Investigators believe the same man is responsible for murdering a Manchester woman who disappeared 35 years ago, four victims found dead inside metal drums in Allenstown and his wife several years later.

At a press conference in Concord Thursday, investigators identified Bob Evans as the man who they believe killed the six victims.

Denise Beaudin, 23, and her infant daughter, went missing in 1981. She is now presumed dead. Investigators believe Evans murdered her and gave away her daughter, Lisa, in California.

Evans then fled California and vanished for 12 years, according to investigators. He later turned up in 2002 and was jailed for killing his wife, dismembering her and burying her in his basement.

Evans died while in a California jail in 2010.

Officials said Evans also killed a mother and three girls in Allentstown more than 30 years ago. They said he was the father of one of the victims.

Two of the bodies — a woman and a girl — were found in 1985 in a state park, and the bodies of two more girls were found in 2000. Authorities believe they were killed between 1980 and 1984.

