Officials say fire at elderly woman’s Norton home is arson

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - The State Fire Marshal and police and fire crews from Norton are investigating a fire at 90 Mansfield Ave this past weekend.

According to officials, the fire started at 1:30 a.m. and originated outside.

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from the second floor of the single-family home.

Police say that just 90 minutes before the fire, an officer came across a plastic recycling bin across the street that was on fire.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and that a reward is being offered.

Those with information can contact the Arson Hotline at 800-682-9229.

