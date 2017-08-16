Officials say woman died of shock after home invasion

BURNHAM, Maine (AP) — The state medical examiner’s office says a Maine woman died from a heart attack after police say a naked woman jumped into bed with her during a home invasion.

Police have charged 36-year-old Tara Shibles with manslaughter, aggravated criminal trespassing and assault in connection with the April death of 72-year-old Joyce Woods.

State police say Woods called 911 early April 2 after Shibles climbed into bed with her and refused to let her turn on the light. The Morning Sentinel reports Woods’ family members arrived at the scene before police and placed her in a car in the driveway where she then died.

The medical examiner says Woods suffered from coronary artery disease and died of shock.

The Attorney General’s Office has declined to comment on the case.

