Officials searching for missing 26-year-old in Nahant

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Nahant are searching for a missing 26-year-old.

The extensive search for Nolan Gargas, of Watertown, took place at Canoe Beach on Sunday.

The Nahant Harbor Master was in the water working alongside the Coast Guard.

Firefighters also helped look for Garagas whose car was found Sunday morning in the East Point parking lot.

Witnesses say officials seem to be centered around a rock formation known as a popular jumping spot in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Watertown Police at 617-972-6500 or Nahant Police at 781-581-1212.

