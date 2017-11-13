Officials searching for suspicious man seen near UNH campus

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police say they are searching for an alleged “peeping tom” on the University of New Hampshire campus.

Officials have released photos of a man who had been seen near the Durham, New Hampshire campus.

A safety bulletin was also issued to all students at UNH.

Anyone who may be able to identify the person in the photos is asked to contact police.

