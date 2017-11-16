Officials seek owner of dog that walked into service plaza on Mass Pike

(WHDH) — Animal control officers are searching for the owner of a dog that was found Thursday morning inside a service plaza along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

State police say troopers found the dog in the Gulf Express at the eastbound service plaza in Ludlow.

It’s not clear where the dog came from or how it got away, put police think the pup wanted a coffee.

Officers in Ludlow and Charlton are working to track down the dog’s owner.

In the meantime, state police say they might put the dog to work with their K9 unit.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)