SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A Somerville officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to the Somerville mayor’s office.

Officials say the officer is in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released information on where or when the crash took place.

Additional details were not immediately available.

