Officials stop fundraiser at Hull Middle School for semblance of gambling

HULL, MA (WHDH) - School officials have stopped a fundraiser at Hull Middle School because they felt it too closely resembled gambling.

A school committee member posted the Super Bowl Squares fundraiser to a Facebook page designed for parents of students at the Memorial Middle School.

The fundraiser involves buying squares randomly placed on a grid that corresponds to the game’s score.

The fundraiser has since been removed from the page.

