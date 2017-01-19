Officials stumped by thousands of red Skittles on frozen road

DODGE COUNTY, WIS. (WHDH) — The red-stained road in front of his home was a mystery to Merlin Pieper.

Pieper saw police officers respond, but he didn’t know the reason — Skittles.

Officials say they were skeptical when they heard about the candy-coated highway.

“Well my deputies have got to be playing a joke on me,” said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. “That wasn’t the case. We had Skittles across the road.”

Making it even more peculiar was it wasn’t a rainbow of colors. Just one. red.

Officials say the spill happened Tuesday night after a couple days of icy, slick conditions.

But highway crews say the candy might have helped the roads a little less slippery — and smell sweet.

According to Madison.com, the candy is often used as cattle feed, and candy makers will often sell candy rejects to farmers.

For more on this story, check out the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)