ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) — Officials at Rockland High School said messages of hate were found written in two locations at the school Thursday and they are now trying to figure out who is responsible.

Officials said a swastika was found carved into a classroom table Thursday afternoon. Racial slurs targeting black people were found written elsewhere in the school.

“We are working closely with the Rockland Police Department and the community to develop an effective and appropriate response to to these incidents,” said Rockland Superintendent Alan Cron in a statement. “The Rockland Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment and we will not tolerate hate speech of any kind.”

The school district said it has also reached out to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for guidance.

