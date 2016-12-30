Officials to decide whether to tear down historic Lebanon, NH church

Lebanon, New Hampshire (WHDH) — Fire and insurance officials are discussing whether to tear down the steeple of a historic church that burned in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The First Baptist Church was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

The church as built in 1870 and was an important part of the community.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

